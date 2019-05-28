Japanese

State of the art Interior Permanent Magnet design giving you maximum motor efficiency

Best in class energy consumption across speed range

Compact in size with stronger torque output

2019 Smart City Summit & Expo starting on 26th March in Taiwan

TECHNO FRONTIER 2019 (MOTORTECH JAPAN 2019) in Japan from April 17th to 19th

PUMPS & VALVES 2019 in Spain from 4th to 6th June

  • IMD

    Integrated Motor & Drive

    An innovation to allow two disciplines “IPM Motor & Control” to merge together into one package

  • IEC

    General purpose motor

    Super premium efficiency motor with compact in size and higher torque output

  • R2R

    High performance motor

    4x field-weakening operation speed range and strong torque output at low speed

  • IE3 IM

    IE3 Induction Motor

    High efficiency motor meets IE3 standardWidely used in pump, fan and normal industrial machine

